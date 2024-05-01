Even though Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are busy investing in other soccer teams, they haven’t forgotten about their beloved Wrexham.

After purchasing the team in 2021, the duo invited cameras to follow their journey as they learn the ins and outs of owning a soccer team, but it became much deeper than just kicking around a few balls. “Honestly…we feel as though our lives have been changed so dramatically by the town and by the people of Wrexham,”McElhenney recently told Collider of the new season. “That’s what we actually focus on more. Then it becomes a matter of gratitude for that, to be welcomed into the community so much so that we are willing to invest not just economically but emotionally into the success of the town as much as we possibly can. To see that pay dividends has just been the honor and joy of my life.”

Season three will debut with two episodes on Thursday, May 2 at 10 EDT on FX, with new episodes airing weekly. Episodes are then available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the day after airing.

Episode one will be titled “Welcome to the EFL,” and follows the team has they play a series of summer friendlies in America and have a “less than friendly return to the English Football League.” Episode two, titled, “Goals,”will feature “shocking departure surprises Wrexham as the team tries to find its footing.”