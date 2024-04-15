Alongside a massive Super Bowl trailer reveal, the latest Deadpool sequel revealed its official title as Deadpool & Wolverine cementing Hugh Jackman‘s return as a major part of the film. In a new interview with Shawn Levy, the director shared why the film isn’t called Deadpool 3, and it has a whole lot to do with that sweet Wolvie action.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles,” Levy told ScreenRant. “It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3. It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

According to Levy, the most important element in the movie is giving audiences a “gnarly” experience that goes far beyond anything fans have seen from both Deadpool and the MCU. In fact, it’s the only MCU movie dropping in 2024, and Levy knows the stakes are high.

“I’ll tell you that the guiding thought in crafting the movie was audience joy,” Levy said. “That was always the North Star. Yeah, it’s going to be gnarly. Yeah, it’s gonna be funny. That’s a given. But we wanted to build a great time at the theater for audiences, and that’s our goal.”

Speaking of a great time at the theater, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige recently revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine will jump on the popcorn bucket craze. “While some are unintentionally gross, this one will be intentionally gross,” Feige told a CinemaCon crowd last week while debuting a whopping nine minutes from the highly-anticipated sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26, 2024.

