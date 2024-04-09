When Does ‘Chucky’ Season 3, Part 2 Premiere?

There was a time when the scariest part of Chucky was the fact that he could slice your Achilles heel at any given moment since he’s just so tiny. But that was Old Chucky. New Chucky has his own show, holds a gun, and even made his way to the White House, because they just let anyone in there these days.

Syfy’s over-the-top series Chucky is set to return this month to conclude its third season. The series follows a teen named Jake who picks up Chucky at a local tag sale without realizing he is actually a demonic entity. It happens to the best of us. The series stars Zackary Arthur, Brad Dourif (as the voice of Chucky) and Devon Sawa. The third season brought Chucky’s violent shenanigans out of New Jersey and into the real world.

Season three of the horror-comedy series premiered in October, which you can stream now on Peacock. The second batch of episodes will premiere on Syfy on April 10th, and a new episode will drop weekly through May 1st. Here is the official synopsis:

In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up?

Check out the trailer below. Chucky curses now, by the way.