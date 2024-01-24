When Does ‘Griselda’ Come Out On Netflix?

Good news Narcos fans, the based-on-a-true-story crime drama that taught Sofia Vergara how to snort cocaine is about to land on Netflix.

Griselda follows the drug-dealing exploits of Griselda Blanco, a Columbian kingpin who earned the nickname the “Cocaine Godmother” after she built an $80 million a month criminal empire in the 70s and 80s. The show is produced by the minds behind Narcos and Narco: Mexico, and while it’s not a direct crossover, it has been described as a “cousin” to both series. Vergara spent years trying to get Blanco’s story made and she looks to have transformed herself to play the murderous drug queen in what will be her first major dramatic role. But when exactly can fans expect to see it in their Netflix queues? Pretty soon.

Griselda is set to stream on the platform on Jan. 25th. All of the show’s six, hour-long episodes will drop on Netflix that day, likely around 11 a.m. ET. The series shows Blanco’s rise to power in Miami’s criminal underworld, her struggle to keep her family safe, and her violent methods of keeping control over her billion-dollar smuggling operation. Vergara, who is known for her more comedic roles, appeared unrecognizable in the show’s trailer, sporting major prosthetics to morph into the callous, calculating tyrant, shocking fans with her new look and effectively setting the tone for what this series will be.

Griselda Blanco is no Gloria Pritchett, people. You’ve been warned.

