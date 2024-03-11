When Does ‘Shōgun’ Episode 4 Come Out?

Shōgun has proven to be a viewership hit for FX, which is surely now in deliberations over a possible second season . Thus far, the series is a spectacular epic that adapts James Clavell’s most beloved novel from 1975. Granted, yes, it does depart from canon on John Blackthorne’s ridiculously large dong , but otherwise, audiences appear to be thrilled as 1600s feudal Japan materializes with as much authenticity as possible onscreen.

When will the Shōgun arrive on live TV and streaming?

“The Eightfold Fence” will surface first on Tuesday, March 12 via Hulu at 12:01am EST. The first FX broadcast will take place at 10:00pm EST. Here is a preview clip if you can’t live without visual hints (no judgment):

From there, six more episodes of Shōgun will roll out weekly on Tuesdays. And what happens next?

Executive producer Justin Marks has been upfront with how the first season ends in the same place, essentially, as the book. Yet there’s still plenty more of Clavell’s Asian Saga to be adapted, if FX decides that it wishes to go there. And if not, there’s always the possibility of a Blackthorne Cut. (I blame Zack Snyder for that “joke” popping into my head. Not everything needs to be bigger!)