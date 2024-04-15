When Does ‘Shōgun’ Episode 9 Come Out?

There are only two more episodes of FX’s Shogun left, and it’s already altered the lives of hopeless romantic historians everywhere.

Episode nine is titled “Crimson Sky” and it follows Mariko as she arrives in Osaka for “the fight of her life.” The episode will premiere at 3 a.m. EST on April 16 on Hulu in the U.S. before airing on FX at 10 p.m. EST later that day.

Check out the teaser below:

This is the last episode before the show’s finale. Even though the hit show has been dubbed a “limited series,” many fans are hoping for another season, after this one wraps up in two weeks. We’ve seen it before!

Unfortunately, showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo told The Hollywood Reporter that they feel the story is done. “We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place,” Marks said.

But all hope is not lost: the 1980 miniseries of the same name is currently free to watch on The Internet Archive! Sure, the effects aren’t as cool, but it does have Richard Chamberlain.