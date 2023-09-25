When Does ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ Come Out?

Mike Flanagan devotees are an enthused bunch, so thankfully, The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass showrunner is preparing to launch The Fall Of The House Of Usher on Netflix. The limited series takes its title and heavy inspiration from an 1839 Edgar Allen Poe short story, but do expect significant differences between the series and the original source material. Mark Hamill will also be doing god knows what while Carla Gugino terrorizes the Usher family, who will be pharmaceutical giants apparently due for a reckoning.

When will see this all go down? October 12.

On that day, plenty of people will watch Gugino as a figure from the Usher past, and siblings Roderick and Madeleine (and company) are sure to have a terrible time. Viewers will likely also note similarities to the Roy family but reflective of another current event. So, this will likely feel like a parable, but the series aims to retain the soul of Poe’s work, and there’s no coincidence to Flanagan’s work often arriving in conjunction with the spooky season.

The cast also includes Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, and Malcolm Goodwin.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher debuts on October 12.