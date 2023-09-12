Mike Flanagan fans are here for a return to stories about doomed adults following The Midnight Club diversion. And this new trailer for The Fall Of The House Of Usher suggests that the The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass showrunner is back in form with Carla Gugino (also back) ready to spook your soul right out of your bod and deliver a “consequential” evening to “a collection of stunted hearts” that is the Usher family. Yikes.

As the title suggests, there’s a lot of Edgar Allen Poe flair here, but it’s important to note that this is inspired by the 1839 Poe short story, so do not expect a straightforward retelling in any sense of the word. We do, however, get pointed appearances by a Raven while hearing “Nevermore,” and Gugino terrorizes the Usher dynasty, who might remind you of Succession‘s Roy family. Also, this family is apparently a pharmaceutical giant, so get ready for the parable treatment of a certain epidemic. The tagline of the series is “She’s coming for them all,” and here’s the synopsis:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

You might ask, what, exactly is Mark Hamill doing in this trailer? Your guess is as good as mine, but he’s certainly putting his knack for voice transformations on display. The cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Annabeth Gish, and more.

Flanagan certainly has his favorites and for good reason.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher descends upon Netflix on October 12.