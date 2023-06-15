The first The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead, has lasted for eight seasons, and it’s almost time to put a fork in that zombie’s head. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond ran for two seasons as planned, and we’re about to see a trio of new spinoffs arrive in the next year or so.

The first entry, AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City, will arrive with an initial six-episode season that premieres on Sunday, June 18. The series will reunite a non-dream-team, Maggie and Negan, for a Manhattan mission that manages to be a thrilling throwback despite the franchise and the characters’ baggage.

From there, we should expect news about release dates for the other two in-process spinoffs, the Daryl In Paris show and the Rick and Michonne series. In other words, fans of the original series have plenty to look forward to in the coming months. Hopefully, both Daryl and the audience will learn how he mysteriously washed ashore in France, and maybe we’ll find out why Rick was unable to escape CRM control for all these years.

Before that happens, Maggie will drag Negan some more, as he damn well deserves, and good on her.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on June 18.