When Does ‘Twisted Metal’ Come Out?

A big year for video game adaptations (The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, etc.) continues with Twisted Metal.

Based on the PlayStation series that began in 1995, the Peacock show stars Anthony Mackie as a “motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” according to the official plot synopsis. “With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road.”

One of those dangers is an ice cream truck-driving killer clown named Sweet Tooth played by wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett. The cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, and Mike Mitchell (of Doughboys podcast fame).

Here’s more from showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith:

“This is a bonkers show about insiders and outsiders, and how our own special apocalypse has divided and isolated us more than ever. But there’s hope. You can find your people and your community. You may just have to get past a terrifying clown driving a well-armed ice cream truck to find them.”

Twisted Metal premieres on Peacock on July 27th. Watch the teaser above.