When Does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Come Out?

The Hargreeves siblings are coming back for one last job — to halt one last apocalypse or fail miserably — in Netflix’s fourth season of The Umbrella Academy. This will be a tough experience for viewers who adore these misfits with bizarre powers, but there’s no telling how the show will pull off the entrance into this season for a few reasons: (1) The series has exhausted the source material, the comic book from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá; (2) The ensemble went their separate ways after losing their powers, although surely, part of the story will be how they find each other again and must, you know, do their apocalypse-vanquishing job.

That challenge was obviously accepted by Netflix, which has now unfurled the release date with some help from Elliot Page’s Victor: August 8.

🎻💥🤝🍺 | S4 of The Umbrella Academy returns August 8 pic.twitter.com/OJKrewVo4c — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) February 15, 2024

Likewise, here is a plot synopsis:

Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face them without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?

As Klaus would say [paraphrasing], they cannot simply call up dad in the afterlife, nor would they want to do so. Hopefully, a teaser trailer will arrive this spring.