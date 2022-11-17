When Does ‘Wednesday’ Come Out On Netflix?

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Wednesday is coming to Netflix. The series following Wednesday Addams, the goth icon from the beloved and spooky Addams Family stars Scream’s Jenna Ortega as Wednesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán is Gomez. Other series stars include Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in the 90s films), Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Fred Armisen, and Jamie McShane.

Here’s Netflix’s official description of the series:

“While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”

The show comes from co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar who co-wrote a little movie you may have heard of called Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. They also created Smallville. But enough chatter about all that: you came here to find out when it comes out, and that information is below.

When does Wednesday come out?

If you need an excuse to avoid any relatives over the Thanksgiving holiday, you’re in luck. All eight episodes of Wednesday drop on Netflix on Wednesday, November 23. So, binging this series might also be a good excuse to get out of helping in the kitchen, too (just don’t blame me if you get caught).