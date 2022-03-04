When Is ‘Atlanta’ Back For Season 3 On FX?

Fans have been waiting for years to hear any news about the latest season of FX’s bizarrely perfect Atlanta starring Donald Glover, and the time has almost come. Season three of the highly-anticipated series will premiere on March 24th on FX. If you don’t have FX (or you’re busy that day) the episodes will be up on Hulu the next day.

Season three and season four will air later this year, with the fourth season wrapping up the series for good. The two seasons were shot back to back last summer, and they will air in the same way, with season three beginning later this month, and the fourth and final season later this fall.

“After a four-year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” FX chairman John Landgraf said earlier this year. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.

Season three takes place in Europe, as the main crew navigates their new surroundings in a place that is very different than Atlanta. The last episode was nearly four years ago in 2018, so there is a lot to catch up on.