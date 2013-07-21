When Matt Smith Leaves ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘You Will Cry,’ Promises Steven Moffat

Today’s Comic Con brought us the Doctor Who panel during one of the most important times in the series’ history. Not only is the 50th Anniversary of the series soon approaching, but the 11th Doctor, Matt Smith, is departing during the Christmas special this year. “Oh, you will cry” when the 11th Doctor leaves, promised Who showrunner, Steven Moffat.
Hosted by Craig Ferguson, the panel featured Matt Smith; the current companion, Jenna Louise Coleman; Moffat; Mark Gatiss (who has just been cast in Game of Thrones), and David Bradley, who will play the first doctor in An Adventure in Space and Time, a one-off special telling the origin of Doctor Who as part of the 50th Anniversay special celebration.
Speaking of the 50th Anniversary special, we have all been lead to believe that neither the 9th Doctor, Christopher Eccleston, or John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness will return. However, as Steven Moffat told the audience, “”I’ve lied my arse off for months – you know nothing, so don’t make presumptions.” Who knows, however, what those lies are in reference to.
As for the 12th Doctor, Craig Ferguson tried to weasel out the identity of the next star. However, Steven Moffant insisted that casting is “not a done deal yet.” I suspect, even if it was, Moffat wouldn’t reveal that secret at an American venue.
However, the big news to come out of the panel was the release of the 50th Anniversary special, much to the dismay of British fans on the series, who have taken to Twitter to complain that a British product that they pay the license fee for shouldn’t have had a trailer premiere in the United States. Who fans on both sides of the continent, however, are upset that the trailer hasn’t been released on Youtube, though Steven Moffat said that if even ONE bootleg is leaked, he won’t release any more sneak peaks to Comic Con goers. We do know, however, that the one-minute trailer has nice banter between the 10th and 11th Doctors and, apparently, an appearance from both Billie Piper (Rose Tyler) and the Daleks.
One British journalist is claiming that the trailer will NOT be released at all to YouTube, while much of the rest of Twitter seems to believe that its release is pending. If it does pop up, we’ll post it as soon as possible.
… and for funsies, here’s Matt Smith walking the Comic Con floor disguised at Bart Simpson.
Here’s a few images from the panel.
I’m starting to think that both Matt Smith and Karen Gillan lost out on the same bet and that’s the real reason why they both shaved their heads
Tragic that it made Matt hotter and removed pretty much all of Karen’s attractiveness, though.
When Steven Moffat leaves I’ll applaud. For all the promise he showed on individual episodes during the RTD run his take on the Doctor has left me cold. Matt Smith did a great job with what he was given though.
I keep hoping that he is leaving and they’re just delaying the announcement to avoid overshadowing Matt’s.
I wonder how many tumbles will have his regeneration gifed with a ‘rain of castamere starts playing’ caption
Thanks for warning us Moffat.. because we don’t carry a box of tissues with us to sit down for your episodes of Who already. Sheeesh.
I have been holding out hope the Moffat & Eccleston couldn’t agree rumors were false plants to throw people off. The Ninth Doctor was so great in his brief stint, it’d be great for him to come back.
For some reason, I HATE the Christmas episodes. Honestly, unless there’s some big arc-wise plot point (like will happen this time) I simply never watch them.
Yeah, they always suck. Even the Davies ones sucked, to be honest.
Jenna louise Coleman is so beautiful I keep repeating it when she’s on screen. She might be my first tv crush, and I’m a grown man.
Provided he doesn’t leave the same way David Tennant did — that was the most stupidly drawn-out and self-indulgent death in the history of television. Oh, and the cause of death was stupidly contrived.
… Wow, I guess I’m still kind of bitter (and not about Tennant leaving; I always found him too shouty).
You aren’t the only one – even on the 10th Doctor aspect (I found him too human – I like my Doctors alien, because, well, he’s AN ALIEN).
GOD.. it was so fucking contrived.
My body couldn’t be further from ready. The 50th and then Smith’s final episode in the Christmas special?!? Definitely gonna need some prep time.