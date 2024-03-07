When Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3, Episode 6 Be On Hulu?

This season of Abbott Elementary has proven that there is nothing Quinta Brunson cannot do. If she wants to implement a time jump, she can. If she wants to give her character a better job, then she can! If she wants her show to air twice in one week, then who is ABC to tell her, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress/writer that she cannot? So she is!

You might have noticed that there was no new episode of Abbott Elementary this week, and it’s for a good reason. Episode 6 will air directly after the Oscars this Sunday evening after all of those shiny statues are handed out and Ryan Gosling has sung the final act of “I’m Just Ken.” Like previous Abbott episodes, it will land on Hulu around 3 am EST Monday morning. But don’t stay up, it’s a school night.

Here is the synopsis for episode six: “Abbott Elementary is deemed a Philadelphia historical landmark, much to Ava and Janine’s delight; the school plans a celebration in honor of its namesake, but not everything goes as planned.” The episode will also feature Brady Bunch icon, Jennifer Elise Cox.

How could it possibly get better? Episode 7, titled “The Librarian” will air Wednesday before arriving on Hulu on Thursday. So that’s two new Abbott episodes next week.