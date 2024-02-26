Finally, a reason to watch the Oscars: Variety has confirmed that Ryan Gosling will sing Barbie power ballad “I’m Just Ken” at the 96th Academy Awards.

There was a question about whether he would as recently as earlier this month, when Gosling revealed that he hadn’t been asked yet. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” he said. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

“I’m Just Ken” is one of two songs from Barbie nominated for Best Original Song, with “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell as the other. That song is nice and all, but does it have one of the stars from The Nice Guys having an existential crisis about his “blonde fragility”? Exactly. Give it to Gosling. The other songs in the category are “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, and “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gosling is also up for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actors alongside Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The 2024 Oscars air on ABC on March 10.

(Via Variety)