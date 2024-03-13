When Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3, Episode 7 Be On Hulu?

Abbott Elementary is a Wednesday show, but this week was a bit different. Instead of airing its sixth episode on its normal day, it got bumped to that Sunday, airing right after the Oscars. That meant it had to follows such headline-nabbing events as a nude John Cena, John Mulaney doing a leftfield Field of Dreams rant, and a most welcome dog. It even had some carry-over: Bradley Cooper’s Maestro was shut out of its seven nominations, but at least he got to guest-star on Abbott.

But what does that mean for Episode 7? Will that get delayed till next week? Or will Abbott heads be rewarded with two episodes in only a few days? And when will that one drop on Hulu?

The answer is: Episode 7 is going right back to normal, airing on its usual weekday, i.e., this Wednesday, March 13, a mere four days after Episode 6 aired. That means the episode will be available on Hulu on Thursday, March 14, at 3am EST.

On Episode 6, the titular school was named a Philadelphia historical landmark, but the celebration went awry. Here’s what happens in Episode 7, per the IMDb: “Janine [Quinta Brunson] spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; Melissa [Lisa Ann Walter] and Jacob [Chris Perfetti] deal with some big changes at home.”

To recap: Hulu subscribers can watch Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Episode 7 starting at 3am on Thursday, March 11. Of course, it’s a school night, so best to catch it that morning at the earliest.