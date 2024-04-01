When Will All American Season 6, Episode 1 Come Out?

It’s been a while since the world received a new episode of All American, but all of that is going to change soon. The sixth season of the long-running CW series premieres on Monday, April 1 with a new episode that picks up on all the drama they left off on at the end of season five. The stakes are higher than ever for Spencer and Jordan as leaders of their football team, an obligation they have to maintain in addition to moving on from Coach Baker’s death and keeping up with their turbulent relationships with Olivia and Layla, respectively. Speaking of Olivia, she’s back from London and she doesn’t return the same woman she left everyone as. Elsewhere, Asher and Jaymee begin their chapter as parents and the aftermath of Patience’s stabbing is revealed.

Here’s when you can watch it all go down:

The tenth episode of All American season three, titled “Things Done Changed,” will arrive on April 1. The Nkechi Okoro Carroll-written and Nikhil Paniz-directed episode will be available on Monday, 4/1 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Things Done Changed” can be found below:

It’s the start of a new school year and Spencer and Jordan are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer at the center of the media spotlight; Olivia returns to Los Angeles after being changed by her time in London.

New episodes of ‘All American’ are available on CW TV on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT and on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT.