We’re now in the second half of season three of BMF , and if you’ve been watching BMF from the start, then you know that means the chaos is just getting started. This season places Meech and Terry in different cities — Atlanta and Detroit, respectively — as the two look to make the BMF empire stretch nationwide. That task isn’t an easy one, but so far, the duo has been successful in the journey toward building a coast-to-coast operation. That journey continues in the sixth episode of BMF season three.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?

The sixth episode of BMF season three, titled “Casualties Of War,” will arrive on April 5. The episode will be available on Friday, 4/5 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Casualties Of War” can be found below:

Meech plans to travel to St. Louis to link up with J-Pusha; he hopes to build business in St. Louis and expand BMF; Terry returns to Detroit to welcome the new addition to the family.

