(WARNING: Spoilers for BMF episode will be found below.)
We’re now in the second half of season three of BMF, and if you’ve been watching BMF from the start, then you know that means the chaos is just getting started. This season places Meech and Terry in different cities — Atlanta and Detroit, respectively — as the two look to make the BMF empire stretch nationwide. That task isn’t an easy one, but so far, the duo has been successful in the journey toward building a coast-to-coast operation. That journey continues in the sixth episode of BMF season three.
When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?
The sixth episode of BMF season three, titled “Casualties Of War,” will arrive on April 5. The episode will be available on Friday, 4/5 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Casualties Of War” can be found below:
Meech plans to travel to St. Louis to link up with J-Pusha; he hopes to build business in St. Louis and expand BMF; Terry returns to Detroit to welcome the new addition to the family.
New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.