When Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 7 Come Out?

Yes, Robert Kirkman’s Invincible only recently returned for the back half of the second season. Already, it’s almost time for Episode 7, which means that the season finale is coming soon, too. Even in the age of the Viltrum Empire and its foes, time (as you know) flies/soars, but weekly rollouts from Amazon are clearly working because viewers look forward to every installment of this Steven Yeun-starring series.

What Time Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 7 Be On Prime Video?

Thursday, March 26 is the date when we will visit the rest of the mayhem of this sophomore round of episodes. Perhaps we’ll see more of the Atom Eve issue develop, but we will surely see more of Mark attempting to juggle being a college student with attempting to save humanity from an intergalactic dictatorship. Two rough missions from the Guardians of the Globe will also challenge that end of the story, and can we get Debbie a vacation in Aruba? Cut that lady a break, man.

From there, Episode 8 will be the season finale, but don’t fear. Soon enough (June 13), The Boys will return for Season 4, in which Homelander will go on trial, and Billy Butcher will follow up on making his fellow vigilantes bugger off and that lab discovery he made over on the Gen V spinoff.

It will be High Supe drama for sure.