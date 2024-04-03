When Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 8 Come Out?

If it only seems like yesterday since Invincible‘s second season returned from hiatus, you’re not too far off with that internal calendar. The weekly series recently returned with four more episodes, and now, the season finale is already (almost) here. At least the weekly release schedule draws out the deliciousness of Amazon’s ability to keep the Supe fires burning while the rest of that world tries to regain its access.

What Time Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 8 Be On Prime Video?

Thursday, April 4 is the magical day when you can gobble up the episode called, “I Thought You Were Stronger.”

That title actually corresponds to a well-known set of comic book panels for those who are into reading that medium, but we shall not spoil anything here.

Instead, we’ll note that once this episode is over, you’ll start wishing it was already time for the third season. And do not worry on that front because Amazon renewed the second and third seasons at the same time. Hopefully, we’ll see the next season drop sooner than the 2 1/2 year wait we had between the first and second seasons, but thank goodness that Robert Kirkman’s other brainchild, The Walking Dead, will continue to churn out second seasons of the new spin offs on AMC in 2025. And of course, Amazon will bring us more of its adaptation of Garth Ennis’ The Boys comics soon, too.