Fans of The Boys TV show who read the source material waited years for “Herogasm.” Now, Invincible, another Amazon Prime Video series based on a popular comic book series, will have its “Herogasm” moment (minus the “airborne penetration,” dildo-based maiming,” and “icicle phalluses”).

On Thursday, the show’s official X account wrote, “Turns out the funniest joke in the comic works in the show too!!!” along with a clip from season two, episode seven. In it, Mark (voiced by Steven Yeun) meets a comic book creator named Filip Schaff (Tim Robinson) (!!) whose face is obscured the first time we see him. It’s part of a lengthy joke about animated shows cutting corners to save money. “You ever notice that sometimes whoever’s speaking has their mouth off camera so you never see their lips moving?” Filip says off camera. When the scene cuts back to Mark, he has his hand over his mouth.

The conversation continues:

Filip: “Or we’ll cut to the back of someone’s head when they’re talking for the same reason. Other times we’ll do a wide shot and slowly pan across it. It looks like it’s animated but it’s so far away you don’t notice nothing’s moving. The best part is, because all these scenes have limited animation, we can make the drawings even better. But sometimes the artists get carried away and it kind of looks like a different show. It’s crazy what you can get away with. Thanks for coming by! Mark: “No, thank you! I’m gonna watch season two way closer.”

You can watch the clip below.

Turns out the funniest joke in the comic works in the show too!!! pic.twitter.com/nbYHJXHWTf — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 28, 2024

Invincible season two is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.