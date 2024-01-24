When Will ‘Masters Of The Air’ Season 1, Episode 2 Come Out?

Band Of Brothers devotees, you will want to get ready for Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ latest World War II-set historical epic, the Masters Of The Air limited series. Apple TV+ has the pair’s newest collaboration that is chock full of up-and-coming actors and a few already decorated stars, including Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Batman), leading the way.

The series is based upon Donald L. Miller’s book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, and closely follows the “Bloody Hundredth,” i.e. the 100th Bomb Group, while they conduct targeted raids on Germany. They will be exposed to grave danger during daring missions, wrestle with the elements, and above all, try their hardest to get each other home in one piece.

Camaraderie will also be had, but those moments will be few and far between as teammates begin to fall, and replacement troops grow younger and more inexperienced, and the war drags on. Yet the series does not slow down.