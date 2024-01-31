When Will ‘Masters Of The Air’ Season 1, Episode 3 Come Out?

Apple TV+ is currently delivering an in-the-skies treat to Band Of Brothers fans in the form of Masters Of The Air, the newest WW II-set epic series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The story takes place as the U.S. accelerated attacks on Hitler from the skies, and Austin Butler was so committed to the role that he used a dialect coach to drop the Elvis voice (acting!).

Barry Keoghan (mostly normal here, but still very Irish) and Callum Turner (whose star is surely rising) also star in the series, which is is based upon Donald L. Miller’s book on the 100th Bomb Group, who risked body and mind to carry out insanely dangerous missions in the heart of Nazi territory. The series is both breathtaking and horrific at times while Butler’s Major Gale Clevin sets the tone that his troops follow, even during time in a POW camp.