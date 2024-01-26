Coming off his performance in Elvis where he played the legendary crooner for Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler notably continued to sound like the King in interviews and award show appearances. The actor was aware that his Elvis voice was becoming a thing, and he recently opened up to Stephen Colbert that he put in some serious work to get rid of it.

According to Butler, the Elvis voice was a serious issue heading into his latest performance in the sprawling World War II epic Masters of the Air.

“I had a week off after Elvis… it was almost too fast,” Butler told Colbert via The Daily Beast. “I was just trying to remember who I was, you know, what I like to do… all I thought about for three years was Elvis.”

Butler revealed that he ultimately had to turn to a dialect coach to stop sounding like the iconic singer, and we can confirm that he doesn’t sound entirely like Elvis in the new WWII fighter jet series. The actor threw himself just as obsessively into the role of Major Gale “Buck” Cleven to the point where he worked through a broken rib.

“There was a fight scene and yeah, my rib cracked. It hurt and then I had to keep fighting. And it hurts for a long time after because every time you breathe, you feel your ribs. But it could have been worse,” Butler recently told Variety. “The opportunity and the honor of playing these men who we owe such a debt of gratitude to — the privilege outweighed any daunting timeline of it or anything

