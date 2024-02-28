With Masters of the Air unfolding on Apple TV+, the follow-up to the Band of Brothers and The Pacific has been locking down rave reviews for its spectacular visuals capturing moments of valor in the skies.

From executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan in this riveting tale of a real-life bombing squadron. The show is barreling towards its season finale, and we’ve got all the details on when the next episode will fly in.