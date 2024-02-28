With Masters of the Air unfolding on Apple TV+, the follow-up to the Band of Brothers and The Pacific has been locking down rave reviews for its spectacular visuals capturing moments of valor in the skies.
From executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan in this riveting tale of a real-life bombing squadron. The show is barreling towards its season finale, and we’ve got all the details on when the next episode will fly in.
When Will ‘Masters of the Air’ Season 1, Episode 7 Come Out On Apple TV?
Keeping with the show’s Friday release schedule, Masters of the Air Episode 7 will arrive March 1 on Apple TV+. You can also catch up with the rest of the season as all previous episodes are available to stream.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.
Masters of the Air drops new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.