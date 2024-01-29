Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has been a smash for the streamer after the premiere episode amassed 26.2M views in its first three weeks on the streamer, and most of those people were just tuning in to see Jason Mantzoukas bully a pre-teen.

The first season is about to wrap up with episode eight on Disney+. At the end of episode seven, Percy and Grover reunite with Annabeth and must prepare to meet with Ares, God of War.

The final episode will be titled “The Prophecy Comes True” and is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 30th. Like previous episodes, the finale will drop at 9 pm ET. Even though this marks the end of season one, the people behind the scenes are confident that another season will be ordered.

Showrunner and co-creator Jon Steinberg explains that even though a second season hasn’t “been ordered yet,” he hopes that the reaction from the fans will help gain momentum for a second season. “I think everybody’s really focused on making sure that people have the reaction to the show that we’re hoping they will,” Steinberg told TVLine. “There are some people that spend their day thinking about what next season would look like, so hopefully, that work will become a little more official sooner than later.”

You can stream episodes one through 7 on Disney+ now.