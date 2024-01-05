If you want to check out the various pre-teen demigods in Percy Jackson and the Olympians but you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, there’s some good news for you: the first episode is also available to stream on Hulu to give you a taste of what the series is about. Then you can decide if you are interested in centaurs and sea Gods and all that jazz. If you have seen the first four episodes and want even more, then you’re in the right spot!

The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes and four of them are currently streaming on Disney+. Episode five, which is titled “I Plunge to My Death,” will drop on Tuesday, January 9th. Like previous episodes, it will drop at 9 pm ET.

As for the future of the series, fans will likely get another season of monsters and mythic worldbuilding. “I think everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life,” executive producer Jon Steinberg recently told Deadline. “Right now, we’re trying to deal with step one. But we’d be lying if we said there weren’t people who are thinking about step two right now,” he added. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation, the initial book series has six installments, so Percy and his pals might be around for a while. They are demigods, after all.