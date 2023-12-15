When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 4 Come Out?

Let the adrenaline and horrible vending-machine diet flow at the same time.

That’s how Amazon’s Reacher does things, so it’s good for the viewer, too. Alan Ritchson is fortunately back in his character’s thrift-store wardrobe with a nearly flawless performance by screenwriters taking on Lee Childs’ eleventh book, Bad Luck and Trouble, in the Jack Reacher series.

Amazon went ahead and unloaded three full episodes for the December 15 premiere date, so your dad might be pretty busy on opening weekend. Once those episodes are complete, however, he will be jonesing for more, and you might join him. When can you see Reacher, Neagley, and the rest take on Robert Patrick and his feigned forgetfulness regarding Terminator 2?

The second season’s fourth episode is scheduled to premiere on December 22, when it will stream on Amazon. That’s a Friday and the formal date, and that last detail is important because Amazon actually decided to drop the season premiere (and those two companion episodes) slightly earlier. If that happens again, then you will be able to watch Episode 4 on Thursday, December 21 around 7:00pm EST.

Be forewarned, however, that only one episode will drop at a time for the rest of the season, so if you binge that puppy right away, you might find yourself punching glass in frustration at having to wait a whole week for more. (Take a cue from Jack Reacher and wrap your hand first.)