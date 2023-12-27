When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 5 Come Out?

Enough with the Christmas movies. Don’t get me wrong, It’s a Wonderful Life is good and all, but does it have a scene where someone throws a barbecue grill to stop a moving car? No. But Reacher does (although George Bailey tossing cooking equipment at Mr. Potter would be a good use of AI).

Reacher, Amazon Prime Video’s biggest show, is currently in its second season. The first three episodes came out at once, following by weekly episode drops. This Friday, December 29th, is episode five, “Burial.” There’s no synopsis yet, but let’s assume that Reacher (played by Alan Ritchson) punches a bad guy so hard, his skeleton flies out of his skin.

“It gave me a 20-year career of building a foundation of gratitude, and the opportunity to build a foundation of experience that included many areas of the business including writing, directing, and producing,” Ritchson told the Hollywood Reporter about his years in the industry before starring in Reacher. “It also allowed me to become a well-rounded person who was ready for the role of leading a show where you can be a servant of the crew. I’m grateful. What got me ready for Reacher was all the losses that I took early on.”

