When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 8 Come Out?

Reacher returned like a reliable force of nature to the Amazon streaming waves and has been kicking baddies’ booties over the past two months again. However, it’s almost time for Alan Ritchson’s leading brick wall to hop back on the road and prepare to turn up in Somewhere, U.S.A. for Season 3. (Don’t worry, it’s already filming, and Ritchson can always stop real-life robberies in between airdates to stay on his beefy toes.)

Yep, it’s season finale time. “Fly Boy” happens to be the name of this episode, and now, I’m imagining Ritchson leaping into this dance from In Living Color in a sketch that featured Jennifer Lopez. Someone get these two in a Netflix movie together already.