Jane Fonda shared on The Drew Barrymore Show last month that Jennifer Lopez accidentally cut her eyebrow with her diamond ring during the slap scene in Monster-In-Law — an entry in the Early 2000s J. Lo Romantic Comedies canon.

Lopez looks capable of doing much more than that in the official posters for The Mother, her forthcoming Netflix film. The photos were shot by Annie Leibovitz.

“Happy Monday!!! Here are the new posters for my upcoming film THE MOTHER. Only on @Netflix May 12. (PS trailer drops tomorrow!!!!),” Lopez tweeted today, April 10.



Directed by Niki Caro, The Mother‘s official teaser dropped last September. “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men,” the description teases.

The intense one-minute clip finds Lopez training in the snowy woods, driving with reckless abandon down a crowded street, and shooting guns. “You saw what was out there,” she says, presumably to her on-screen daughter. “It’s gonna keep coming. If there’s trouble, come find me.”

The Mother also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal and will stream on Netflix beginning on 5/12.

Watch the teaser above.