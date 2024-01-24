When Will ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Be Streaming On Netflix?

After 10 years, The Blacklist finally wrapped up its final season last summer, and fans were forced to say goodbye to James Spader‘s inquisitive face and little fedora.

The series stars Spader as Red, a tough FBI informant with a hidden agenda and a little black notebook filled with secrets (and dangerous criminals). The show ran for 10 seasons before the finale aired in July 2023.

Seasons one through nine have been available to stream on Netflix, and fans have been anxiously waiting for the final season to be available for binging purposes. The good news is that the final season of The Blacklist will drop on Netflix on Sunday, February 11 at 3:00 a.m. Just in time for what could be the best Valentine’s Day ever for you and your loved one.

The final season followed Spader as Red who is set on taking down former Blacklisters. Here is the official season 10 synopsis: “With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge — testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.” Season 10 also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.

If that’s not your jam, you can always wait until later this spring when Sex and the City is slated to appear on the streamer. Unfortunately, James Spader is not in that, but it’s still sort of worth watching.

(Via Decider)