When Will ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Premiere On Amazon?

Amazon just pummeled fans with a deluge of news for The Boys Season 4. While the hit spinoff Gen V was a neat little snack to keep viewers sated, Homelander‘s wild cameo in the season finale only further whetted fans’ appetites for when the flagship series would return for Season 4. Well, now we have an answer.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that The Boys Season 4 will premiere on June 13, 2024. As usual, the streamer will drop the first three episodes before switching to a weekly schedule that will wrap up with the eighth and final episode on July 18.

We also have more details on the plot for Season 4 that will pickup after the events of Season 3, which saw Butcher (Karl Urban) make the fateful decision to use Compound V in his all-consuming quest for revenge on Homelander. As if that wasn’t reckless enough, Butcher also teamed up with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), resulting in an explosive confrontation that not only left Homelander standing, but more unhinged than ever.

Now that he has his son Ryan by his side, and an adoring public that actually loves it when he murders people in cold blood, Homelander is just getting started.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Amazon also released some new key apart to announce The Boys Season 4 release date. You can see it below:

The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13 on Prime Video.