When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 10 Be On Disney+?

One of the most acclaimed TV shows of the year is coming to an end this week.

X-Men ’97, the nostalgic revival of ’90s favorite X-Men: The Animated Series, has split the “Tolerance is Extinction” season finale into three episodes: parts one and two are already streaming on Disney+, while part three debuts on the streaming service on May 15 at 3 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST.

X-Men ‘97 creator Beau DeMayo (who was shockingly fired from the show) gave viewers an assignment for the finale. “Your final #xmen97 homework assignment: X-Men: The Animated Series – ‘The Final Decision,'” he wrote on Twitter, referring to an episode from the original series. What can be gleaned from that episode? Total Film explains (possible spoilers head.)

For those without an encyclopedic knowledge of ‘90s X-Men cartoon titles, “The Final Decision” – the finale of the first season of 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series – features the X-Men and Magneto joining forces to combat a greater threat: Master Mold and legions of mutant-killing Sentinels. As luck would have it, the X-Men are in a similar position again, facing down Bastion and the Sentinels. This time, though, Magneto seems less than willing to team up with the X-Men – and even recreated a brutal Wolverine comics moment to really put his point across.

You can watch the final trailer for X-Men ’97 below.