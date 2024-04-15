When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6 Be On Disney+?

X-Men ’97 episode 5 tore the roof off the animated series and left fans devastated by the shocking final moments. What started as a seemingly innocuous episode focused on the brewing love triangle between Gambit, Magneto, and Rogue turned into one of the most tragic events in X-Men history. It was so devastating that fired X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo came out of the woodwork to explain why he just put the mighty mutants (and anyone who watched) through hell.

We won’t spoil what happened, but fans are no doubt on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next. Marvel has already dropped a teaser for the back half of X-Men ’97 season 1, and there is clearly a war coming. (Plus Captain America!)

However, it appears that X-Men ’97 episode 6 will take a slight detour. It’s titled “Lifedeath Part 2,” which means it will pick up the Storm thread from episode 4 where she’s working with Forge to hopefully restore her powers. That said, episode 5 has taught viewers that literally anything can happen, so who knows what’s in store for our mutant friends.