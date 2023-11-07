After being cut out of the Flynn family organization and a partnership with her brother Vic, Claudia Flynn has been left to fight on her own to establish a name for herself in the Chicago. It was a struggle at first but thanks to a partnership with Elise, a friend from the past who is also her new lover, as well as Shanti, a leader in the Chicago drug game, Claudia has been able to bounce back on her feet in season two of Power Book IV: Force . One thing that’s helped her is a an established presence in Chicago’s Viagra Triangle, but where is that exactly?

Where Is Chicago’s Viagra Triangle From Power Book IV: Force?

The Viagra Triangle is a district in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood in the city’s north side. The triangle is formed by State and Rush streets coming together with Bellevue Street being its base. Viagra Triangle got its name as it has always been known as a place where “older” men in the upper class would either hang out or go on dates with younger women in their 20s and 30s. It’s this area and this demographic that Claudia uses to re-establish her presence in the city’s drug game.

Claudia’s expansion into the Viagra was first introduced in episode seven of season two as an idea from Elise. Claudia initially turned it down saying, “My father always stayed away from those clubs because of a deal with one of his old cronies.” Elise reminded her that Walter is dead and added that her mother is a silent parter at the club and just like that Claudia was all in. Shanti was later informed about the move, and she was initially upset that Claudia and Elise did not tell her about it first before making a decision. Nonetheless, she signed on and trio got the ball rolling.

