AMC recently debuted The Walking Dead: Dead City, the thrilling throwback featuring Negan and Maggie, and in the process, the network revealed a brief glimpse of where Daryl Dixon fits into the universe right now. Well, he did not find Rick Grimes and apparently took quite the (apologies to Bugs Bunny) “left turn at Albuquerque” or a right turn somewhere else. How did he end up in the ocean?

No clue yet, but we do know that Daryl Dixon will mysteriously wash ashore in France. Apparently, he won’t realize how he crossed the Atlantic Ocean either, but let’s take a peek at the aforementioned teaser.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water… Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76v — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023

There’s Daryl, floating in the ocean while apparently unconscious or napping. He’s on top of an overturned boat, and I’m not sure how he hasn’t fallen into the water, but I’m not in charge of this joint, so let’s roll with it. What does concern me, however, is that there’s no Dog in sight. Where is Dog? I don’t know, and I’m not happy about it.

Let’s hope that Dog is somehow on his own boat, somewhere barely hidden out of view of the camera. I need to believe in this.

In more positive news, there are new photos floating around out there of Norman Reedus filming this series, and guess who is with him? Melissa McBride. It remains unclear where this scene was taking place — in Europe or back home, but at least we’ll get some Daryl and Carol after all.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon doesn’t have a release date yet, dang it.