It’s time to check in with Frasier, though this time he’s landed back in Boston after all these years. We have spent the ‘80s, ’90s, early 2000s, and now the 2020s with him. Where was he in the 2010s? Don’t worry about it!

Kelsey Grammer once again stars as the titular lead who heads to Boston to surprise his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who seems a little reluctant to bond with his father. The series streams on Paramount+, with the first two episodes premiering on October 12th, then weekly through December 7th. Episode 7 will even be directed by Grammer himself.

Frasier (2023’s Version) also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s pal Alan, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate/love interest Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David. Here is the official synopsis:

Same Frasier. New skyline. The new series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Fraiser has re-entered the building!

While longtime fans might be grateful to see their buddy back on the small screen, early reviews are calling the series “charming” while many others are asking, did we really need this? You can see for yourself starting this week on Paramount+.