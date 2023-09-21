Here’s Where To Watch ‘The Continental: From The World Of John Wick’

The latest installment in the John Wick universe doesn’t involve John Wick at all (unfortunately). But it does take place in New York in the 70s so you know there will at least be a little bit of disco involved. It makes up for the lack of Keanu Reeves. Kind of.

The prequel follows a young Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films, and Colin Woodell in the series) who is climbing his way up the organized crime ladder in New York City. The series also stars Mel Gibson (yeah, that guy) as mob boss Cormac. Ayomide Adegun portrays a young Charon, while Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Katie McGrath round out the rest of the cast. The three-part event begins this weekend on Peacock, with a new episode on Fridays through October 6th. Here is the official synopsis:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

If you don’t get your John Wick fill from The Continental, no worries! The first three Wick movies are available to stream on Peacock now. At least you have Keanu in those.