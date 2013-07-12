Who Are The Actors Playing New Characters In ‘The Newsroom’ Season Two?

Season two of HBO’s Newsroom begins this Sunday night, and for those of you who don’t already adore the show and were maybe on the fence about whether to continue watching Newsroom, here’s a few reasons why you should. First off, we’ll be recapping it each Monday, and if the hate watchers want to yell at me for my effusiveness, you should at least be an informed yeller. But more importantly, early reviews suggests that season two is better: It’s less sanctimonious, less preachy, and the characters are more even. Moreover, rather than simply picking up a year-and-a-half old news story each week and using it as a starting point to make a point about an issue (i.e., lecture the audience), there will be a compelling, season-long storyline about a fake story that makes it onto the air that anchors the narrative. There were also a lot of cable news blunders during the election and that should be easy fodder for Sorkin. They could do half a season devoted to CNN’s f*** ups.
It’s still going to be Sorkin, and it’s likely not going to ever be as consistently good as The West Wing, so if you hate Sorkin, then don’t wade back in. However, if you’re a fan, there are enough flashes of Sorkin brilliance in season two The Newsroom to counterbalance the show’s problems (specifically, the romantic comedy stuff, at least for the cynics among you). Plus, the season will be framed by legal depositions, and anyone who saw The Social Network knows how well Sorkin can use that device to great, verbal smack-down effect. It will also be more difficult for the Newsroom characters to display their smugness because, in the case of this season long story, THEY ARE IN THE WRONG.
Finally, there are several new characters this season, and for fans of these actors, that may be reason enough to continue. Here there are:
Patton Oswalt — He’s recurring, introduced in the season two premiere as the new Vice President of Human Resources. He will have a lot to do with the multi-million dollar wrongful termination lawsuit at the center of the season.
Marcia Gay Harden (Rebecca Haliday) — From what I understand, the luminous Rosemarie Dewitt was originally offered this role, but had to turn it down for scheduling reasons. Harden plays a First Amendment lawyer who is defending Will McAvoy and Newsnight for running the fake story.
Hamish Linklater is playing Jerry Dantana, who is a D.C. reporter brought into Newsroom during the election campaign. He scores a huge story, but it turns out, that the story, which was not properly vetted, is not true.
Grace Gummer plays Hallie Shea (Gummer is another of Meryl Streep’s daughters), and she is an embed on the Romney campaign bus, and her and Jim end up romantically involved.
Constance Zimmer plays Taylor Warren, a Romney campaign spokesman who is not a fan of Jim and the press in general.
Still debating whether or not to take the plunge with this show. Sorkin at his best is excellent, but at his worst is extremely annoying.
I’m with you, man. I was halfway through episode four the other day and had to turn it off because I was drowning in the sanctimonious pontification (and this is coming from a guy who agrees with 95% of the political stances taken by the show). But at the same time found episode three to be absolutely riveting, mainly due to an interesting narrative structure and increasingly drunk Sam Waterson.
I’ll catch my second wind and give it another shot tonight most likely.
Oof, I don’t think I’m going to be able to do it.
This looks like a good candidate for “Veep” treatment: gifs/slides of Waterston’s best drunken rambles and the various insults. Those recaps are much more entertaining than actually watching “Veep,” so here’s your request.
As a man who loathes Sorkin and his Army of Chatterboxes from Planet Snootycryptomysoginy, I at least must bow my head in reapect because i truly do appreciate getting the heads up. I will now lock my house and sit by the front front door with a shotgun to keep the Internet from sneaking inside my house, informing me about this show, and raising my blood pressure with screams of ” Fucking Sorkin.”
I’m not joking, holding the information age at gun point got me through a lot of tough times.
Is this show any good? I’m in a strange place with HBO shows. I’m obsessed with and love GoT, I’m on board with Boardwalk (even though it is a bit testing some times) and I couldn’t get into True Blood. I definitely don’t fancy ‘Girls’ so I’m thinking this might be the new HBO show for me… Is it worth getting into?
Well, you pretty much mirror my HBO likes and dislikes exactly, and for what it’s worth I like the show, but don’t love it.
There are some really great moments (usually involving a drunk, profanity-shouting Sam Waterston), some pretty nice Sorkin-y political speeches, and then the occasional love-triangle subplot that makes me roll my eyes hard.
So, worth it — especially with Patton Oswalt joining, I think — but not the greatest thing ever.
It’s not great, but it’s got enough interesting moments to be enjoyable, and Sam Waterson and Jeff Daniels are good. I think you have to sort of enjoy the over-the-topness of it all in order to get anything out of it. I always chuckle when they have one of their moments of “We’re not just reporting the news… we’re reporting THE NEWS (*holds up parchment written in George Washington’s blood while riding a horse in front of the American flag*)”
For me, this and Girls are the HBO shows that my girlfriend will watch — meaning, gets me away from “Real Housewives of Some Town” but not as good as other HBO fare.
I just started it today, mini marathon was on and my baby is 3 days old so what else am I going to do lol
I think I really like the show, either way I am very excited for S2
she is an embed on the Romney campaign bus, and she and Jim end up romantically involved.
Yeah that kind of mirrors what I’ve heard about it. ‘Good but not amazing’. I’ll give it a watch when there’s nothing on. Thanks!
Man I can’t believe all the crap Girls gets for being lily white. The Newsroom doesn’t seem to be doing a whole lot better.
Then you have a fundamental lack of understanding of why Girls gets the criticism for it being all white.
It’s a show that’s portraying Brooklyn and doesn’t include any minorities. That’s insane.
The Newsroom portrays a mainstream cable news channel and doesn’t have very many minorities. That’s realistic.
I’m not saying Sorkin purposely did it that way, but it’s still the truth.
The Newsroom cast features Dev Patel, Olivia Munn and Adina Porter in prominent roles, so unless there’s a South Asian, Asian American and African American hiding somewhere in the Girls’ leads, I’d say it has the edge.
Also: Terry Crews had an awesome arc last year as a security specialist.
That said, going 0-for on the new cast in terms of diversity is a little weak.
Come on, are we really counting Munn now? Girls had Donald Glover and a much smaller cast.
Donald Glover was in like one episode and he was brought on so everyone would stop calling Dunham a racist.
I knew a few girls in NY that were friends with my cousin that were EXACTLY like these girls. This IS the way it is for THEM and THEM ONLY.
Its so damn irritating when I was around them, no matter how hot the blonde there was I couldnt even talk to her. These girls think they know everything and are independent. Its a laugh riot.
All the other people in NY dont give a fuck about half the stuff you see on the show. It is a joke to them also. All my family up there hates the show with a passion.
Ok, full disclosure. I LOVE this show. I generally love all things Sorkin. I loved how they handled The Immigration stories, the Osama Bin Ladin assasination story, the Gabby Giffords story, and the Egypt story.
That said, there are some issues with it…the love triangle for starters. Don/Maggie/Jim gets really tiresome and just awkward. However, the Will/Mac love story actually adds layers to the story and their complex relationship. Jeff Daniels is SUPERB in this–it really is the role of his lifetime. And Sam Waterson is amazing. I say give it a go. Sorkin did say you could hop on board the train for season 2 without watching season 1 and you would be ok storyline wise. I say try to watch Season 1 first but don’t give up on season 2 if season 1 isn’t your cup of tea.
Does Waterston still do that “Law & Order” thing where he stops randomly in the middle of a sentence to take a breath/read the next cue card?
I want to punch jim,maggie,don all in the face. I could do without them completely.
I don’t mind the sanctimony, it’s kind of what you expect from watching a Sorkin show; but bringing in a love triangle (now quadrangle?), and in the first season, no less? – and the Will/Mack thing and having all these ‘professionals’ have loud open discussions about their sex lives all over the not-soundproof office, is insanely annoying, unrealistic and uninteresting. I just want to watch an insanely idealistic show about how a quality news show is run. Is that too much to ask? Don’t get me started on how many characters go off on hysterical shouting rants each episode. Yet I cannot stop watching. I need help.
don’t tell me I’m the only one who enjoyed the sanctimonious and preachy! more that I say or I’ll be upset.
