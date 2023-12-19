Who Is King Tony In ‘The Crown?’

Understanding any type of royal family is confusing, mostly because there are just so many people to keep track of. So when The Crown introduced “King Tony” maybe you thought, “huh, I don’t remember this happening in history but it makes for some good entertainment!” You would not be alone in that.

King Tony is not a real king, but he is a dream rendition of Tony Blair, the British Prime Minister who was elected in 1997. In the final season of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth experiences a nightmare that involves Tony Blair being coronated.

The Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, mentions her fears about Blair’s popularity in an episode of season six. “Historically, I’ve not worried too much about prime ministers’ popularity. It tends to come and go very quickly,” The Queen admits, before expressing concern.”But I’ve a feeling that could be different with Mr. Blair. People really do seem to love him and see him as a true son of England, and a unifying national symbol in a way they used to see, well, me,” she adds. And that’s how anxiety nightmares are born!

The final season of The Crown contains a dream sequence wherein the late Queen Elizabeth II attends the coronation of King Tony Blair featuring a childrens choir cover of Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream. I am left with no choice but to demand the arrest of Peter Morgan. pic.twitter.com/Ue1mH5Axce — Women for Wes (@Women4Wes) December 14, 2023

In The Crown, Blair is portrayed by Bertie Carvel, and season six shows the increasing tensions between Blair and The Queen, among other royal storylines. You can stream the final batch of The Crown episodes now on Netflix.

