Who Is Spying On ‘The Walking Dead’ Characters Outside Of The Hilltop?

AMC

Longtime fans of The Walking Dead may be familiar with the “spy shot.” Shot from the outside of an area while looking on The Walking Dead characters, the last time it was used was to show what’s happening from the point of view of the character with the boots. We eventually found that the mystery character wearing boots was none other than Jadis, who is presumably hanging out with Rick on a beach near a helicopter pad now.

Because of the boot-wearing spy was introduced in the seventh season midseason finale, we had to wait a while to find out who it was. I don’t believe we will have to wait as long to find out who the new spy is on the show. This week, outside of The Hilltop, both Siddiq and, seconds later, Connie, heard rustling out in the woods. Meanwhile, we were also presented with the spy shot:

AMC

So, who is it peering out from the woods and spying on Connie, Magna, and others?