It’s been a couple of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episodes since we were introduced to Kanan’s new love interest, Corinne. It’s his first foray into romance since we saw him with Davina in season one. In only a short time, things quickly got complicated for Kanan as Corinne’s mother Palomar made a move for Kanan. Palomar is often confused for being Corinne’s older sister, and it’s a mistake that we see Kanan make when he meets Corinne and Palomar at Famous’ house party in episode four . In episode seven , Palomar makes her biggest move at Kanan and it ends with them sleeping together and Corinne walking in on them later on.

Who Plays Palomar On Power Book III: Raising Kanan? Meet KJ Smith

Palomar is played by KJ Smith who took on the recurring role last fall as revealed in an announcement from Deadline. Smith is known for her main role in Tyler Perry’s Sistas which completed its fourth season back in August. In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, Smith shared that the role is a “vast change” from anything else she’s done in her acting career.

“I’m not like this character in my real life,” she said. “I had to really pull to find who this woman was. I had to do a lot of research, make phone calls, and live in the city for a while to gauge how this person could be the way she is. I love her now because I was able to find women like this. I can sympathize with who she is and why she makes the choices that she makes. I definitely judged her in the beginning.”

New episodes of STARZ’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available to watch on Sundays at 12:00am EST.