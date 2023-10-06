Who Pruned Loki In The Season 2 Premiere?

In true Loki fashion, the Season 2 premiere has already got the theories churning thanks to the show’s reality-bending plot that has kicked into overdrive thanks to the death of Jonathan Majors‘ He Who Remains.

In the final moments of Season 1, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kicked Loki through a time door so she could murder the Kang variant who she rightly blamed for a life of being ripped from her family. However, He Who Remains was keeping the Sacred Timeline in order and preventing a Multiversal War. That’s obviously not happening now, and the effects are immediately being felt in the Season 2 premiere.

The most dramatic effect is Loki’s return to the TVA came with a side effect as the Trickster God starts time-slipping in horrifying fashion. To fix the problem, Ke Huy Quan‘s Ouroboros comes up with a solution that involves Loki pruning himself so Owen Wilson’s Morbius can pull him back into the correct time thread. However, Loki’s time-slipping causes a problem at the last minute when he loses his pruning rod after getting pulled into the future.

As he races around a seemingly empty TVA, he surprisingly runs into Sylvie who simply says, “There you are.” But before Loki can react he’s pruned from behind, which fortunately, was what he needed. Of course, this raises the question of who pruned Loki and fans are already concocting a theory: Himself.

So people are wondering who pruned Loki and I have a strong theory it’s a future version of Loki, hence why Sylvie says “there you are” in a tone of panic due to everyone else rushing around and maybe they’re working together pic.twitter.com/TzmEFik4hS — Tyler (@cheesybeans23) October 6, 2023

The crux of this theory is that Sylvie acted like the two of them recently got separated and she thought she was seeing the Loki from that timeline, who was actually behind the time-slipping Loki and pruned him.

Of course, this is a time-travel/multiverse show, so the options are literally limitless. Some fans have even suggested that Sylvie is working with a different Kang variant, which would be a wild, yet on-brand twist for the show.

And then there’s this theory, which frankly, we all should consider. Everything is on the table:

Ronald McDonald is the person who pruned Loki and he is in charge of the TVA. — arkeyu (@CastleOfFranks) October 6, 2023

Loki streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.