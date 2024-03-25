Why Is Netflix Tweeting ‘You Are Bugs’ About ‘3 Body Problem’?

With 3 Body Problem now streaming on Netflix, the streamer’s X/Twitter account started going buck wild with a certain phrase from the new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss: “You are bugs.”

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, 3 Body Problem centers on an alien invasion that’s centuries in the making. As you can tell by Netflix’s recent posts below, those aliens do not have a friendly view of humanity.

Also, whoever runs Netflix’s tweets clearly had a lot of coffee.

YOU ARE BUGS

YOU ARE BUGS

YOU ARE BUGS

YOU ARE BUGS — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024

YOU ARE BUGS pic.twitter.com/YtitB8I0Yr — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024

YOU ARE BUGS pic.twitter.com/OtAm4j3dpU — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024