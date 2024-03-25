With 3 Body Problem now streaming on Netflix, the streamer’s X/Twitter account started going buck wild with a certain phrase from the new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss: “You are bugs.”
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, 3 Body Problem centers on an alien invasion that’s centuries in the making. As you can tell by Netflix’s recent posts below, those aliens do not have a friendly view of humanity.
Also, whoever runs Netflix’s tweets clearly had a lot of coffee.
YOU ARE BUGS
— Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024
3 Body Problem is now playing.
— Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024
Why Is Netflix Tweeting ‘You Are Bugs’ About ‘3 Body Problem’?
As pointed out by Tudum, the extraterrestial civilization known as the San-Ti co-opted the phrase after witnessing Chinese demonstrators in the 1960s vow to stop infiltrators to the communist movement by chanting, “Root out the bugs!” Thanks to a lack of understanding on how metaphors work, the San-Ti take this concept literally as they prepare to crush humanity following their 400 year trek to our planet.
In short, “you are bugs” seems just as bad as it sounds for the people of Earth.
Here’s the official series synopsis:
From multiple Emmy Award-winning creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Emmy-nominated Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) comes 3 Body Problem, a thrilling story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and genre-bending high stakes. Based on the acclaimed, international bestselling book trilogy, The Three-Body Problem.
A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.
3 Body Problem Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.
