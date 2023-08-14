Brand new footage for Loki Season 2 just popped up in an unusual place: A McDonald’s commercial. Although, in a way, it does fit with the reality-breaking premise of the hit Marvel series.

The Loki footage appears at the end of the spot for McDonald’s new As Featured In Meal, “a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music.” The scene features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stumbling across Sylvia (Sophia Di Martino) as she works the register of an ’80s McDonald’s. Clearly, she doesn’t recognize the God of Mischief even after their fateful journey during Season 1.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) is also along for the ride as he shares a milkshake with a Time Variance Authority prisoner played by Rafael Casal. Granted, the scene is very short, but it does offer a glimpse at the multiverse weirdness that Loki fans can expect to see when Season 2 arrives in a little over a month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+.