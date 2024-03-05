Why Was ‘The Brothers Sun’ Canceled After One Season?

The Brothers Sun could have been Netflix’s next big hit. It had the pedigree (the cast was led by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh) and an intriguing premise (“When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother”), but the series was canceled after a single season. What happened?

The Brothers Sun received strong reviews from critics (84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and spent five weeks in the Netflix top 10, but that apparently wasn’t good enough for the streaming service. According to Deadline, the series “couldn’t find a large audience. Its performance was modest by Netflix standards, with its number of weekly views staying below seven million and slipping under two million for its last two weeks in the Top 10.”

If a series where Michelle Yeoh wields a hacksaw and a power drill is canceled after a single season, what chance do other shows have?

So sad to hear that The Brothers Sun was canceled. The rules and structures for renewing shows these days seem a little ??????… such a good show that really did showcase lesser known Asian American talent, like my dear friend Grace Shen who played Michelle Yeoh's mama. 🥹 https://t.co/ZtQZxdJ5rx — Hana Wu 🍜 (@heyhanawu) March 2, 2024

The cancelation was mourned by star Justin Chien, who shared an Instagram Story to thank fans of the show for their “love and support.” He added, “Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.”

You can check out the trailer for The Brothers Sun below.

(Via Deadline)