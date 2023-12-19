Will ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Air On TV This Year?

When it’s December and it’s cold and dreary outside, you want to be able to revisit old familiar favorites to feel like a kid again. Or maybe you want to drown out the noise of your family all talking over each other. Whatever the reason, it’s always nice to put on your favorite Christmas movie this time of year, and if you have taste, then your favorite movie is A Charlie Brown Christmas. Or The Muppets Christmas Carol, which is already streaming on Disney+, but we have exhausted that subject.

Watching the 1965 animated classic used to be as easy as turning on your TV, but after Apple took over the Peanuts gang, it has become harder to watch the animated specials in recent years. Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the movie on cable this year.

Right now, the only way to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas is with AppleTV+. You could secure a subscription for $9.99 a month and watch various Peanuts titles year-round.

The good news is that you can sign up for a free 7-day trial in order to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas over the next week. If you can show your mom how to hook up an HDMI to her TV, then you’ll be able to replicate that warm and fuzzy childhood experience. Happy Holidays!