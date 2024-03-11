Will Jodie Foster Return For ‘True Detective’ Season 5?

Jodie Foster was in movie mode last night at the Oscars, but of course Variety could not give up an opportunity to ask the actress for even just a drop of info regarding True Detective: Night Country. Even though she probably just defrosted herself from those frigid temps.

The Oscar-winning actress starred in season four of the anthology series, which followed Foster and Kali Reis as two detectives taking on one chilling case in Alaska (really it was Iceland, but it does look similar). While the series has been renewed for a fifth season, Foster says that she’s not involved.

The actress told Variety that season four was a “one and done” situation for her, and emphasized that the show is an anthology, meaning that there will be a whole new group of characters. When asked directly if she was coming back, she said “No.” There is no ambiguity there.

Foster also made it clear that she didn’t see any of the hate from Nic Pizzolatto because she’s not on social media. The series’ creator was initially on board with the series before handing the reigns over to Issa Lopez, only to criticize the season on Instagram. Being not online can be very useful sometimes!

As for season five, Lopez will return to run the show, but no casting announcements have been made. Hopefully, they will go somewhere warmer.

